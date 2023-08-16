Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,455 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 417% compared to the average daily volume of 2,992 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 280.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 69,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 309,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 405,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

