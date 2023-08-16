Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 223,383 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the average volume of 147,046 put options.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,161,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

