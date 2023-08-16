iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

iomart Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IOM opened at GBX 186.48 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.91. iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 196 ($2.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The firm has a market cap of £208.86 million, a PE ratio of 3,130.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

