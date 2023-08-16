Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Down 6.5%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.02. 2,532,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,795,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.82.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

