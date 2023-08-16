Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT

(Get Free Report)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.