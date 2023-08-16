iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on PLAY
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.91. 200,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,907. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.02.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.