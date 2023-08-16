iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.91. 200,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,907. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.