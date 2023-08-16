iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 1.3% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,426,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11,598.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after acquiring an additional 481,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,241,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $47,118,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.36. 243,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,635. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

