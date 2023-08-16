iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,603 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,603 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.59. 513,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,293. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average of $123.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $3,089,483 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

