iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New $519,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 572,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,078. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.57. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

