iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New $691,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

ATO stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.62. 102,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,193. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.