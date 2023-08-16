iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New $866,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Leidos comprises about 1.1% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 15.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.94. 187,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

