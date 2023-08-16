iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 71.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. 205,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,724. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.11%.

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $819,904.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

