iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases 2,981 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 131.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.0% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $139.52. 682,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $164.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average of $141.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,100 shares of company stock worth $30,399,981. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

