iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $603,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1,120.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.93. 220,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,518. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Bank of America cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INCY

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.