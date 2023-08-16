iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $603,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1,120.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of INCY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.93. 220,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,518. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
