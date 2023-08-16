iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $708,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. 1,596,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

