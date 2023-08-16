iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.8% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 168.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,093,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,291,000 after buying an additional 569,968 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $1,323,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.79. 1,118,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,363. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

