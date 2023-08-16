iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 13,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,044,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 487,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2415 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

