iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 13,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,044,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 487,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.