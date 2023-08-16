iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 3.0% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.55. 95,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,567. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.32.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

