iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Reduced by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 683,878 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

HDV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 69,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,395. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

