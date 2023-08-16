iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $444.00. 1,565,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

