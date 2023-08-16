iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 1-Year High at $345.28

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $345.28 and last traded at $345.26, with a volume of 1265601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.98.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
