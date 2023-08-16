iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,825,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.90. 91,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,025. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average is $93.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2759 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

