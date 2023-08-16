iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.76

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 249242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $635.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

