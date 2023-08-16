iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,443,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,393,443. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

