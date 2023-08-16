iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.51. Approximately 17,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 18,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 112,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

