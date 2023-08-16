iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.36

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.36 and last traded at $98.24, with a volume of 184260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.43.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,566,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

