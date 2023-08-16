iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $137.60

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.60 and last traded at $137.57, with a volume of 830644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.18.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.47.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 286,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,853,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,799,000 after buying an additional 415,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,026,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.