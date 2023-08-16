iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is LPL Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $1,531,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

QUAL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,080 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

