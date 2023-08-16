iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Reduced by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $222,059,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.33. The stock had a trading volume of 332,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,638. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

