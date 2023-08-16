iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 183.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 129,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

