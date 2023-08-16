iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Trading Down 1.4%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$29.54 and last traded at C$29.55. Approximately 11,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 17,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.97.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.41.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.