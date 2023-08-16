iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,069.5% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,758,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 104,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.36. 453,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,723. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $115.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.