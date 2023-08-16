iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Position Reduced by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after buying an additional 165,733 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,164,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

