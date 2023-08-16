iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $377,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 86,975 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IYW traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.90. 209,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,994. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.12.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.