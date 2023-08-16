iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $255.59

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $255.59 and last traded at $255.57, with a volume of 75344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.69.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

