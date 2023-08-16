Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 989 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 462.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 712 shares in the company, valued at $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock worth $1,244,496 over the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAG. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens cut Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $171.42. 34,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,764. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.01. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.49 and a 12 month high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.