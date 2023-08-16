Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 955 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 84,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.85. 56,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

