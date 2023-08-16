Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores comprises 1.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $1,838,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,914,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.97. 29,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,505. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.22 and a fifty-two week high of $257.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.