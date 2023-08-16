Islay Capital Management LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3,491,473.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,047,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after buying an additional 105,206 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 140,911 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,320. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

