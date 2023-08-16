Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises about 0.9% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 663,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,974. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

