Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,291 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,941,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after buying an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. 610,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,552. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

