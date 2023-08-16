Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COLD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. 91,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,085. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.