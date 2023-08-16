Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.4% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.30.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:COP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.75. 505,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,012,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

