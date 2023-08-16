Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,388 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,549 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.12. The stock had a trading volume of 104,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.45 and its 200-day moving average is $318.74. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

