Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Steel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE X traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. 4,510,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,715,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

