Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

