Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $69,646.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $69,646.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,347. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,283 shares in the last quarter. Orion Resource Partners USA LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter worth $90,238,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,859,000 after buying an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,177,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

IE traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. 32,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2,387.68%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.