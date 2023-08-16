Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY23 guidance to $4.92-4.99 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.92-$4.99 EPS.
NASDAQ JKHY opened at $168.31 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65.
In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.
