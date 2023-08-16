Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY23 guidance to $4.92-4.99 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.92-$4.99 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $168.31 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.