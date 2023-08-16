Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Shares Down 4%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSEGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.70 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). 1,090,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,679,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of £129.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs development blocks in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

