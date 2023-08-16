Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Shares Down 4%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.70 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). 1,090,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,679,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Monday, July 3rd.
Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs development blocks in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.
