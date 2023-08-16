Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,419,000 after purchasing an additional 666,737 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

UPS opened at $173.06 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

